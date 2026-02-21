Disgraceful To Nation, Says Andhra CM On Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Minister Lokesh on Saturday condemned the Congress for staging a protest at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.Addressing a gathering at Vinukonda, Naidu termed the Youth Congress protest as "disgraceful" to the nation.

"Such a good programme was disrupted by half-naked Congress party workers. I don't know what to say. It was painful. It was anguishing. Instead of welcoming the event where 60 to 70 countries in the world participated, the Congress party behaved irresponsibly. I severely condemn the act. It is not good. It is disgraceful to the country," he said.

A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest on Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before security personnel whisked them away.

He further said he felt bad about the disruption of the programme where several countries were showcasing their innovations.

"They were appreciating our efforts. We are number one in IT and AI. India is the only country which plays a leadership role in the world when it comes to the knowledge economy," the CM said.

In a post on X, Lokesh said he was shocked and dismayed by the disruption at the AI Summit.

Noting that the global platform was meant to showcase India's growing leadership as an emerging AI superpower, Lokesh said, "Turning such a prestigious international event into a political spectacle only diminishes our collective standing before the world."

"India deserves better. Let us rise above petty politics and focus on nation-building through innovation and excellence," the Minister added.