Discussion in AP Assembly Over Tirumala Ghee Adulteration

Vijayawada:In a significant move, the government side agreed to have a four-hour debate in the assembly on Tuesday on the alleged use of chemical mixtures instead of pure ghee in the preparation of the Srivari prasadam at Tirumala.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Monday.



As part of the plan, the government has cancelled the Zero Hour on Tuesday to facilitate an exclusive discussion on the sensitive issue.



The debate is scheduled from 10.30am to 2pm, immediately after Question Hour. Ten MLAs from the coalition partners — the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party — will speak on the ghee adulteration during the first phase of the discussion beginning at 10.30am.



Deputy chief minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who was absent from the Assembly on Monday due to minor illness, is likely to participate in Tuesday’s debate.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to make a crucial statement on the issue at around 12.30pm, outlining the government’s stand and possible corrective measures.



Meanwhile, the state government has decided to further tighten regulations governing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Under the proposed norms, non-Hindu devotees seeking darshan of Lord Venkateswara will be required to mandatorily submit a declaration affirming their faith. The government plans to enforce the rule rigorously.



In addition, the government is considering bringing in special legislation for TTD on the lines of the law governing the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The special Act applicable to the Golden Temple empowers the authorities to initiate criminal action against those violating temple regulations.



The state government is exploring a similar legal framework for TTD to ensure stricter enforcement and protection of temple traditions.