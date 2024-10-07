Disciplinary Proceedings Initiated Against Senior IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar

Vijayawada: The State government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar under Rule 8 of the All India Services (D&A) Rules, 1969. An order to this effect was issued on Monday. The IPS officer has been instructed to submit a written statement of defense and indicate whether he wishes to be heard in person, within 15 days of receiving the order.



The officer is accused of misconduct for making comments on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding FIR No. 187/2024, dated 11.07.2024, filed under Sections 120B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465, 506 read with Section 34 of the IPC at Nagarampalem PS, Guntur District. These actions are alleged to be in violation of Rule 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, as amended.



The government’s action follows Sunil Kumar’s social media post criticizing the FIR, which was filed based on a complaint by MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

