Disbursal of Pending Flood Relief Today in NTR District

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration in a statement said that the officials have identified typos and incorrectly entered bank account details of 21,768 flood victims affected by the recent Budameru floods. The errors in these bank accounts have been rectified and the relief aid will be credited to their bank accounts on Monday, the officials concerned said.

The officials said that the district administration had conducted a field-level survey and corrected the details of incorrectly entered bank accounts. “The government will credit Rs.18.69 crores of flood relief into the bank accounts of the flood victims on Monday,” said the statement.

According to sources, the government had released`602 crore towards flood relief, of which Rs.18 crore is pending and will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Monday.

The officials assured the victims that all eligible flood-hit families will be provided with the relief as ordered by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.