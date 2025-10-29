Disaster Averted at Sangam Barrage as Floodwaters Wash Away Boats

Nellore: A major accident was narrowly averted at the Sangam Barrage in SPS Nellore district on Wednesday morning after three large boats used for sand excavation were swept away by the rising floodwaters of the Penna River.

The boats, which had been anchored near the bridge due to Cyclone Montha, broke free when the mooring ropes snapped under the force of the surging current. The vessels were carried downstream and became lodged near the barrage, narrowly missing the gates — preventing what could have been a serious mishap.

Officials confirmed that the barrage structure remains safe, though they cautioned that the boats must be removed swiftly to avoid potential damage if water levels continue to rise.

District collector Himanshu Shukla and SP Dr Ajita Vajendla, IPS, rushed to the site and conducted a detailed inspection. They examined the stranded boats and discussed retrieval strategies with engineers and disaster management teams. One boat was successfully restarted and brought ashore, while efforts are under way to recover two others, including a large vessel wedged against the barrage.

NDRF teams have joined local authorities in the recovery operation, deploying specialised equipment to safely pull the boats away from the dam.

Accompanying the collector and SP were RDO Pavani, DSP Venugopal, CI Vemareddy, Tahsildar Somla Nayak, and SI Rajesh, among other officials. The administration continues to closely monitor the Penna River’s flood flow and has urged residents in nearby areas to remain vigilant.