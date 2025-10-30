Disaster Averted After 3 Boats Drift Towards Sangam Barrage in Nellore

Nellore: A major disaster has been averted at the Sangam Barrage in Nellore district after authorities successfully took control of three boats that had broken loose and drifted dangerously close to the barrage.

The boats had broken off their tether following high winds and five days of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Montha in the Atmakur region.

According to officials, two boats had been brought to safety on Wednesday. But one large 30-tonne boat remained stranded in the Penna River, posing a serious threat to Sangam Barrage’s structure amid strong flood flow of over one lakh cusecs.

Acting on directions of minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, authorities launched a night-long rescue operation under the supervision of district collector Himanshu Shukla, SP Ajitha Vejendla, RDO B. Pavani, DSP K. Venugopal, and Somasila Project chairman Keshava Chowdary.

After hours of strenuous work, teams of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Services, Krishnapatnam Port and police, with the help of local fishermen from Muthukur Madhuranagar, pulled the 30-tonne boat and secured it safely at Beeraperu on Thursday morning.

Officials and residents expressed relief as otherwise the heavy boat could have caused severe damage to the barrage, which irrigates 3.85 lakh acres and serves as a key bridge between Podalakur and Sangam villages.

RDO Pavani thanked all departments for their relentless teamwork under extreme conditions. She said precautionary measures will be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future.



