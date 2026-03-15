Director Seeks Land in Amaravati for Film Studio

Vijayawada:Film director and founder of MA-AP (Mission Andhra Pradesh) Dileep Raja has appealed to the state government to allot land in Amaravati for the construction of a film studio.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he said adequate infrastructure for film shooting has not been developed in Andhra Pradesh even after the state’s bifurcation, forcing filmmakers to depend on Telangana for shooting facilities.

He said members of MA-AP are ready to build a modern film studio in Amaravati, even if it requires them to mortgage their homes to raise funds.

Dileep Raja urged the state government to establish a major film studio in the name of legendary actor and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.