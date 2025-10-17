Diploma Student Ends Life In Nellore

TIRUPATI: A first-year diploma student of Venkateswara Engineering College in Rajupalem village of Kodavaluru mandal died by suicide on Thursday.

This was the fifth such case reported in the Nellore district over the past four months.

Uday Kiran from Porumamilla of Kadapa district was found hanging inside the college premises. According to reports, a digital tablet belonging to another student had gone missing, and Uday was allegedly reprimanded by a professor who suspected his involvement.

Distressed, he is believed to have taken the extreme step.

The parents association of Andhra Pradesh expressed deep concern over the recurring student suicides in Nellore district and called for an immediate government response. Its president Narahari Shikharam said the rising number of such deaths reflected serious lapses in the education system, including excessive academic pressure, poor hostel supervision, harassment, lack of counseling and growing mental health issues among students.

He urged the state government to constitute a high-level commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent deaths and to identify and act against those responsible. He also called for a white paper detailing the incidents, their causes, and preventive measures to safeguard student welfare.

Soon after the incident, Uday Kiran’s parents and relatives reached the college and staged a protest, which was joined by student organisations demanding a full inquiry into the circumstances that led to his death. Police inspected the scene and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered.