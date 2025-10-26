Diploma Exams Postponed Due to Cyclone Montha in AP

Vijayawada: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the Diploma Supplementary Examinations under the C-16 and C-20 schemes following the impact of Cyclone Montha across several coastal districts.

According to an official press release, the examinations scheduled for October 27 and 28 have been deferred as per the directions of the Director of Technical Education. The board said that a revised schedule will be announced soon after reviewing the situation.

All principals of government and private polytechnic colleges have been instructed to inform their students about the postponement. The SBTET has advised students to regularly check its official website for updates on the new exam dates.

The decision was taken in the interest of student safety and to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations amid adverse weather conditions, the release added.