Dinkar Says Andhra Pradesh Got 22 Lakh People Above Poverty Line

Visakhapatnam: AP’s 20-Point Programme Implementation chairman Lanka Dinkar has underlined that Andhra Pradesh has made significant advancements in poverty alleviation and economic growth.

Addressing a meeting of the Visakhapatnam Development Council in Vizag on Saturday, Dinkar pointed out that over the past decade, approximately 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line nationwide. In Andhra Pradesh, 22 lakh individuals have come out of poverty.

He emphasised that the 20-Point Programme aims to bring one crore people out of poverty, thereby promoting inclusive development across the state.

Speaking on the prospects of north Andhra Pradesh at a programme organised by AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tours and Travel Operators of Andhra Pradesh, Dinkar revealed that a new railway zone will come up in the state within two years, making available job opportunities for local youth. Key infrastructure projects, such as the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Sagarmala initiative are expected to boost the national GDP by two per cent and state GDP by three per cent.

Furthermore, initiatives like Bharatmala will enhance connectivity through road, rail, and air transport across industrial nodes, he pointed out.

The 20-Point Programme chairman said completion of the Polavaram project will significantly benefit Visakhapatnam by providing an additional 23 TMC of water for both drinking and industrial purposes.

He outlined plans to create two million jobs over the next five years through SEEDAP (Skill Enhancement and Employment Development in Andhra Pradesh), which will organise skill development workshops aimed at readying youth to get job opportunities in emerging industries.

Dinkar said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu envisions transforming Visakhapatnam into an economic hub of AP, akin to Mumbai. In this regard, he said the new industrial policy prioritises "Speed of Doing Business" over "Ease of Doing Business," aiming at streamlining processes that minimise bureaucratic hurdles.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sri Bharat participated in the programme.