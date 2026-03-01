Dileep Raja Welcomes OTT Ban, Backs AP Social Media Law

VIJAYAWADA: Filmmaker Dileep Raja, founder of the Movie Artists Association Andhra Pradesh 24 Crafts Union, on Sunday welcomed the Union government’s decision to ban 18 OTT platforms accused of streaming obscene and vulgar content, describing it as a necessary step to regulate digital content.

Speaking to the media at the MAA-AP office here, Raja said the Centre had also blocked 57 social media accounts, 10 mobile applications and 19 websites linked to objectionable content. He said the action would help curb the spread of explicit material and protect young viewers.

Raja also welcomed reports that Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh is ready to introduce a dedicated social media law within 90 days, calling it a positive move. He stressed the need for strict digital regulations in the state.

Expressing concern over minors accessing harmful online content, Raja said children below 13 years should not be allowed on social media platforms and called for laws to ensure that sexual content is restricted for those under 16.

He further flagged the issue of misleading health-related videos on social media, alleging that conflicting advice on food and medical treatment was causing confusion among the public. He warned that unqualified individuals claiming to cure incurable diseases posed a serious risk to public health and urged both the Centre and the State to take firm action.