Dil Raju Meets Pawan Kalyan to Discuss Game Changer's Pre-Release Event

Vijayawada: Producer Dil Raju met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday. During the meeting, Dil Raju shared plans to organize the pre-release event of Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Game Changer in Andhra Pradesh and invited Pawan Kalyan to attend as the chief guest.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film production company, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) thanked Pawan Kalyan, noting that he had confirmed his attendance at the pre-release event.





We extend our sincere gratitude to the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, Shri. @PawanKalyan Garu, for his invaluable time and for agreeing to attend the power packed Pre-Release Event of #GameChanger pic.twitter.com/3FPRyFTDtR — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) December 30, 2024



Game Changer is scheduled for release on January 10 as a Sankranti special. The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani in lead roles, with music composed by Thaman. It also features a star-studded cast, including SJ Surya, Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil, Prakashraj, and Jayaram in key roles. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.





