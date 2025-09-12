Digitally Deprived Seek Cell Tower In T. Azzapuram For Survival

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal women from remote villages in T. Azzapuram panchayat of Anakapalli district have requested collector Vijayakrishnan to establish a cell tower to enhance mobile network services in their area.

They complain that they have to frequently trek from hill to hill to find a strong enough signal to call for an ambulance, especially when pregnant women need urgent medical assistance.

The villages of P. Kotnabilli, Ramanna Dorapalem, K. Kotnibilli and Gadabhapalem in the Ravikamatham mandal of T. Azzapuram panchayat are home to about 800 residents across 260 families.

They all struggle with poor or non-existent mobile connectivity, particularly when government welfare schemes have largely shifted to digital platforms. Without a cell signal, villagers are unable to access basic services. In times of medical emergencies, there is no way to call for help immediately. Residents are forced to walk long distances through hilly terrain to find a working signal.

Further, fingerprint verification for ration rice, facial recognition for pregnant women at Anganwadi centres and pension for elderly are all compromised. Villagers must travel over a kilometre to upload photos of their MGNREGA work.

The village secretariat building in K. Kotnibilli is still under construction. Until it is completed, residents have to travel 10 kilometres to T. Arjapuram to obtain ration cards, caste certificates or to meet officials. Without proper mobile service, even this process becomes increasingly difficult.