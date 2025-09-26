Digital Geo-Tags Ensure Safety of Pilgrims During Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Tirumala police have introduced a digital geo-tagging facility to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). With the massive turnout of devotees, the initiative is helping police trace and reunite those who get separated from their families.

Acting on the directions of district superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu, the system has been deployed particularly for the elderly, children and women who are more vulnerable to getting lost in the crowds.

The initiative has yielded quick results, with seven devotees safely reunited with their families on the first day of Brahmotsavams. On the second day, Thursday, eight people, including five senior citizens and three children were safely traced and reunited with their families.

The facility is not limited to Tirumala alone. Geo-tagging counters have been set up at Tirupati railway station, APSRTC bus stand and TTD choultries, ensuring accessibility to all pilgrims coming from various places.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the initiative and lauded the efforts of the police in ensuring their safety. “Apart from focusing on crowd management, traffic regulation and overall security in Tirumala and Tirupati, devotees’ safety is our primary duty. Digital geo-tag system helps us quickly trace missing persons,” said SP Rayudu. “These measures have been taken as part of our responsibility during the Brahmotsavams, ensuring that pilgrims can participate in the festival without fear or difficulty,” he added.