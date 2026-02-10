Digital Attendance to Be Introduced in AP Assembly From Budget Session

Vijayawada:With the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session set to commence on Wednesday, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has decided to introduce a digital system for recording legislators’ attendance, amid continued absenteeism by YSRCP MLAs.

The move follows the repeated absence of YSRCP members from regular Assembly proceedings after the 2024 elections. So far, only 11 YSRCP MLAs have attended the House, and that too only for the Governor’s address, while staying away from subsequent sittings. The Speaker has on several occasions expressed displeasure over legislators remaining absent while continuing to draw salaries and retain their membership.

Invoking his discretionary powers, the Speaker decided that attendance of MLAs would henceforth be recorded digitally. Legislative sources said the decision was aimed at preventing members from signing the attendance register and leaving the House without participating in proceedings.

Officials of the legislative affairs department pointed out that, as per rules, a member who remains absent from Assembly sittings for 60 consecutive days can face disqualification. Merely attending the Governor’s address does not amount to participation in Assembly sittings, as the address is not treated as a regular sitting of the House, sources clarified.

Government sources also said Wednesday’s Governor’s address would not be counted for attendance purposes. The duration of the Budget Session will be finalised at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be held after the address. Notably, YSRCP MLAs have so far not attended any BAC meetings.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Ayyanna Patrudu paid a courtesy visit to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan in Vijayawada and formally invited him to address the Legislature. The Speaker briefed the Governor on arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the session.