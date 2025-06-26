Digging By GVMC For Underground Drainage Raising Concerns

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is spearheading efforts to improve urban infrastructure, with key focus on expanding the underground drainage (UGD) network across the city.

However, the execution of the project, particularly in terms of road excavation, has sparked growing concerns among residents.

In several residential areas, including Seethammadhara, Chaitanya Nagar, and Jalaripeta, sections of roads have been dug up for drainage work. But they have been left uncovered or hastily patched, posing danger to both motorists and pedestrians.

Highlighting this issue, a resident B.V. Pavan told Deccan Chronicle, “A month ago, they laid a road. But GVMC dug this road once again for drainage. Lack of proper covering has led to several accidents.”

The situation is equally precarious in densely populated slum areas. S. Damayanti, a fisherwoman who commutes across the city to sell fish, shared her ordeal: “I have slipped multiple times in places like Jalaripeta and MVP Colony because of unevenly dug roads.”

GVMC has undertaken an ambitious plan to lay 2,160 kilometres of UGD pipelines citywide. Approximately 60 per cent of households have been brought under the UGD network. The civic body aims to cover the remaining 40 per cent in a phased manner. As part of it, Pendurthi is slated to receive 226 km of UGD lines, while Gajuwaka and Malkapuram will get 429 km of UGD. Further, 413 km of drainage infrastructure is planned for Madhurawada, Endada and Kommadi, with 311 km currently being installed in Anakapalle and Bheemili.

Tata Projects is executing the project in two phases. According to GVMC sources, the entire infrastructure is expected to be completed by next year. During a recent review meeting at the Capital Region Development Authority office in Vijayawada, Municipal and Urban Development minister Narayana ordered that the first phase be completed by September, underscoring the urgency in implementing the project.