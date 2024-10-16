Differences Crop Up Within Kakinada Lorry Owners’ Association

Kakinada: Trouble is brewing within the decades’ old Kakinada Lorry Owners Association (KLOA), with two groups competing with each other to take over the reins of the organisation.



KLOA had been established in 1964 and registered in 1967. It now has nearly 3,000 members, who are based around the port and oil refineries in and around Kakinada.

Two groups, both owing allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party, are competing with each other to gain control of the association. One group is led by Dasari Srinu, who is supported by Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu). The other is led by G. Mruthyumjaya Rao (Mutyam), who has a strong grip over members of the KLOA.

According to reports, Mutyam has approached Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji). The Mutyam group has decided to form an alternative association in case the differences within the KLOA are not sorted out.

Nanaji has advised association members to hold a general body meeting and audit the accounts of KLOA over the period when YSRC had been in power in the state. There are allegations that nearly Rs 1.80 crore have been misused by the association’s previous executive body.

Mutyam told Deccan Chronicle that they have requested MLA Kondababu to streamline the association that has been accused of misusing funds. “After our repeated visits, the MLA says that he has already chosen the new executive body members. We have thus approached Nanaji to resolve the issue.

“We will decide on forming a new association after holding talks with Nanaji,” the rebel leader indicated.

When contacted, MLA Kondababu told Deccan Chronicle that he wants to clean up the association. He does not want to give reins of KLOA to persons who have a criminal history. “Transport business should go on smoothly in and around Kakinada,” he stated.

Significantly, due to clashes within the association members, two lorry owners have been murdered. KLOA president Abbu Chowdary had been killed in 2002. Vegulla Siva Babu had been murdered in 2007.

Political observers warn that if a new association is formed, Kakinada MLA Kondababu will lose his grip over the association. Incidentally, the majority of industries, including ports, on which transport business is dependent, are within the Kakinada Rural constituency, represented by Nanaji.