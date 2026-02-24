Diarrhoea Outbreak Reported In Srikakulam, 11 Under Treatment

Visakhapatnam: A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea has affected several neighbourhoods in Srikakulam, prompting urgent intervention from district authorities and state leaders.

Cases have been reported in Golkonda Revu, Dammala Veedhi, Bodemmakovela, Mondeti Veedhi, and Manguvarithota, with officials confirming that eleven patients are currently receiving treatment for symptoms including vomiting and dehydration.

Additional cases continue to be registered at the district medical centre, raising concerns among health officials.

District collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the affected areas on Monday, visiting Kaki Veedhi, Dammala Veedhi, Gudi Veedhi, and Manguvarithota. He warned residents in these wards against drinking water supplied directly by the municipal corporation and urged them to drink only boiled water.

To ensure a secure supply, the corporation will distribute water through tankers.

The collector also appealed to residents to promptly report any medical issues to the GGH or nearby PHCs. He was accompanied by district health officer Dr K Anitha.

Minister Atchannaidu asked officials to take immediate measures to control the outbreak, ordering chlorination in the affected wards and increased spraying of bleaching powder. He stressed the need for a comprehensive study of sanitation and water supply conditions, warning that sewage contamination in pipelines must be addressed without delay.

Emergency medical services and specialised medical teams have been deployed to the affected areas, with instructions to continue monitoring. Atchannaidu stressed that district authorities must identify the causes of the outbreak, analyse contributing factors, and submit a detailed report.