Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims Two Lives at Tirupati PASS

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
9 July 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims Two Lives at Tirupati PASS
District Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar interacts with victims who fell sick due to diarrhoea outbreak in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Image by arrangement)

TIRUPATI: A diarrhoea outbreak at a non-governmental organisation here has led to the death of two mentally challenged individuals and hospitalisation of more people.

The institution was the Manovikas residential campus of PASS (People's Action for Social Service). The problem arose from the intake of food there on July 6.

The outbreak affected 18 inmates at the home that shelters 72 persons aged between six and 45. The affected persons were admitted to the SVR Ruia government general hospital. Among them, two --Seshachalam (16) and Ganapati (30) -- died on Tuesday afternoon.

District collector Venkateswar, accompanied by RDO Nishant Kumar and district medical officer Srihari visited the hospital. The collector ordered an inquiry and said the condition of the remaining patients was stable.

Two patients have been transferred to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences hospital for special care.

Initial treatments of Metrozel and ORS packets did not help control the patients’ vomiting. Seshachalam was shifted to Ruia hospital on Monday morning, followed by Ganapathi and others.

The collector cited the district administration's efforts to control diarrhoea. A medical camp has been set up at the school to prevent further spread. He stressed the importance of cleanliness, pure water and food safety, and asked the staff to regularly disinfect the premises.

A multidisciplinary team comprising medical professors and a food inspector conducted an on-site investigation at PASS Manovikas. The team collected oil and water samples for analysis to identify the outbreak's source.

