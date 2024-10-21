Diarrhoea in Gurla under control, top official informs CMO

Providing detailed information, Krishnababu explained that according to the directive of medical and health minister Satyakumar Yadav, medical staff immediately moved into the Gurla village hit by diarrhoea.Public health director Dr. Padmavathi stationed herself in Vizianagaram district and is continuing to monitor the situation.The special principal secretary said, “Instances of diarrhoea started with one case on October13. 55 cases got reported on October 14, 65 on October 15, 40 on October 16, 32 on October 17 and eight on October 18. Only one case has been registered on Saturday. 53 people are currently undergoing treatment, including 17 at Gurla Zilla Parishad High School and 36 at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vizianagaram, Ghosha Hospital, and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Cheepurupally.”With regard to deaths due to diarrhoea in Gurla village, Krishnababu quoted Dr. Padmavathi as clarifying that only one person of the village had died with diarrhoea, while seven others had died because of other diseases.The special principal secretary further explained that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare has reached Vizianagaram district on Sunday. A special team had been formed with local doctors, public health specialists, epidemiologists, microbiologists and community medicine experts. Orders have been issued to the team to study causes for the outbreak of diarrhoea and submit a comprehensive report.Krishnababu said drinking water samples sent to the laboratory had found the water to be contaminated. He disclosed that local officials had informed that the underground water has got contaminated due to open defecation by people in that area and drainage water leaking into the water supply pipelines.Regarding treatment of villagers in Gurla, the special principal secretary said people suffering from severe dehydration due to diarrhoea have been transferred to Cheepurupally CHC, Vizianagaram GGH and KGH in Visakhapatnam for better treatment.Krishnababu said house-to-house surveys have been conducted to treat suspected cases at the free medical camps. He underlined that as a precautionary measure, safe water is being provided to the people in Gurla village through tankers.