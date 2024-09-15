Diarrhoea Continuing in Allagadda Due to Untreated Water

Kurnool:Residents of Allagadda are continuing to grapple with the fallout of contaminated drinking water. Three deaths due to diarrhoea and related ailments have been reported during the past 5–6 days. Many affected persons are undergoing treatment in the nearest primary and urban health centres.

Responding to the crisis, Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya and Nandyal collector G. Raja Kumari visited various neighbourhoods and hospitals, including Saddam and Adarsha Abhyudaya colonies on Saturday. They met patients and their relatives and assessed the situation.



They asked officials to focus on sanitation and repair the drinking water pipelines.



Currently, three patients are undergoing treatment at the Allagadda Community Health Centre, while four others are being treated at the Urban Primary Health Centre, officials said.



Health and family welfare commissioner C. Harikiran assured that all measures are being taken to control the outbreak of diarrhoea. He maintained that the situation is under control, with no new cases being reported.



The outbreak has primarily impacted Adarsha Abhyudaya Colony, Dommara Colony, Saddam Colony, New Masjid Street and Vijayapuri Street.



Beds in government hospitals are fully occupied. Due to overcrowding, some patients have preferred treatment at private hospitals.



Allagadda residents, numbering about 50,000, receive 30 lakh litres of water from Telugu Ganga. Criticism has arisen over supply of untreated water. The infrastructure, including two water tanks built about 35 years ago and pipes laid over 40 years ago, is showing signs of wear and tear and leakage.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a thorough inquiry into the causes for the outbreak of diarrhoea. He has asked officials to resolve the issues affecting the residents of Allagadda.

