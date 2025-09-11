Diarrhoea Cases in Vijayawada, Food Poisoning Suspected

Vijayawada: Some 35 cases of diarrhea, with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion, have been reported from the city. Food-poisoning is suspected.

Of these, 20 patients have been admitted in the government district hospital for treatment and four in health camps while the remaining were discharged after treatment on Wednesday.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Venkateswara Rao said, “We are providing treatment to the 20 affected people. This will continue for three days.” NTR district medical officer Dr M Suhasini said, “Some patients have been discharged after treatment. We are taking all requisite steps to contain the spread of diarrhoea.”

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed NTR District collector Lakshmisha to visit the government hospital.

The affected people resided at Rajarajeshwari Peta area. Some of them informed the doctors that they had eaten food at an event in their area on Tuesday and thereafter started vomiting and having loose motions. They were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

The collector said their health condition was now stable. The health authorities ruled out any death related to diarrhoea so far, adding that a middle aged woman in Satyanarayanapuram died of chronic ailment, not due to diarrhea, in the hospital on Tuesday.