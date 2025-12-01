Diarrhoea Cases: CM Naidu Seeks Detailed Report

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought a detailed report from the health department on the diarrhoea cases in Tallavalasa village of Santhabommali mandal in Srikakulam district.

Senior officials briefed Naidu on the prevailing health situation in the village and the measures initiated to prevent its spread.

According to the health department, six persons fell ill between Saturday night and Sunday morning; and three more villagers were hospitalised on Monday. The patients belonged to different families. Of these, three have been discharged.

However, 70-year-old Chinna Rao, who was among the hospitalised, passed away on Sunday. Officials said his death was not due to diarrhoea. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease, and that multi-organ dysfunction led to a cardiac arrest, resulting in his death.

Explaining the water supply pattern in the village, officials said a single well provided water to five public taps, while two additional hand pumps served other areas. Tests conducted by the rural water supply department confirmed that all available drinking water sources were safe and showed no signs of contamination.

As a precautionary measure, water supply from the well has been suspended temporarily, and the village is currently being supplied with tanker water.

The district panchayat officer and the water works SE have been stationed in the village to oversee sanitation and water management. The deputy DMHO and an epidemiologist are conducting field-level inspections. Medical teams are carrying out door-to-door health checks to prevent further spread, the CM has been told.

Naidu directed the officials to ascertain why the villagers fell ill. He asked them to examine whether any contamination was occurring at any stage of distribution of water, or if other factors were responsible.

He emphasised the need to provide safe drinking water to all households and also monitor neighbouring villages to prevent similar incidents.