Diamond Frenzy Grips Gudimetla Villagers After Rains

Vijayawada: A section of villagers armed with spades, shovels and pickaxes have been flocking to agricultural fields in Gudimetla village of Chandarlapadu mandal, NTR district, in search of diamonds. The frenzy begins every time rainfall hits the area, as villagers believe the moisture may reveal precious stones hidden beneath the surface.

The hunt, often seen in pebble-rich fields, has grown into a local trend, attracting people not only from Gudimetla but also from neighbouring villages. With increasing numbers joining the digging activity, curiosity is spreading, encouraging more people to try their luck.

Locals say most of the treasure hunters are outsiders who arrive with the hope of finding diamonds and becoming rich overnight. The activity mirrors that of Vajrakarur village in Anantapur district, which is known for diamond discoveries, fueling belief that Gudimetla may hold similar fortunes.

However, authorities remain unconvinced. Chandarlapadu Sub-Inspector M. Mahesh said, “It has become a practice for some outsiders to dig in these fields after rains in search of diamonds. This happened recently as well. So far, nothing has been found. We are counselling villagers to give up this baseless practice.” Officials continue to monitor the situation to prevent trespassing and land damage.