Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday informed that the monthly Dial EO program will be held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on August 2.



The devotees could dial 0877 2264261 and give their feedback directly to the TTD EO J Syamala Rao over phone. This one hour live phone in program will be telecasted on SVBC between 9am and 10am.