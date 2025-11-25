Dhwajarohan at Ayodhya Ram Temple Marks Cultural Renaissance: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said the 'dhwajarohan' (flag-hoisting) ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya represents a "cultural renaissance and civilisational affirmation".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple, marking the official completion of the shrine complex.

"The dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is not merely the completion of a construction project; it signifies cultural renaissance and civilizational affirmation," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

The actor-politician described the development as a "powerful awakening" aimed at reviving 'Bharateeyata' (Indianness). He urged people to take pride in their identity, reconnect with cultural roots, and draw on ancient knowledge to shape a 'Naya Bharat' (New India).

According to officials, the flag-hoisting marked the formal completion of the Ram temple complex, nearly six years after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict that allotted the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the Ram Mandir.

A statement said the saffron flag, measuring 22 ft by 11 ft and made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon hoisting rope, has been mounted atop a 161-ft spire.

The flag bears symbols of the Sun representing Lord Ram's Surya Vansh along with 'Om' and the 'Kovidara' tree, described as the state tree of Ram Rajya.

The Ram temple project commenced after the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment on November 9, 2019.

The Centre subsequently constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced by Prime Minister Modi on February 5, 2020. The foundation stone was laid on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol took place on January 22, 2022. The Ram Darbar was opened to devotees on June 14, 2025.