Dhone's IDTR Not Functional Despite Inauguration

KURNOOL: Even though former Dhone MLA and ex-Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had inaugurated the state-of-the-art International Driving Training and Research Centre (IDTR) at Kothakota in Dhone in March last year, the project remains incomplete even after 18 months.

So far, only the two-storied building and driving tracks have been constructed. Installation of equipment and practical training sessions can begin only after both civil works and equipment installation are completed. The installations will then be inspected by implementing agencies — Society for Ashok Leyland Andhra Pradesh Driver Training Institute and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

ITDR is a project costing ₹18.50 crore, including the state contribution of ₹1.50 crore, apart from allocation of land. Under MoRTH’s scheme, one IDTR is to be set up for every five-crore population. The ministry provides 100 per cent assistance for capital investment up to ₹17.25 crore per IDTR.

“We hope the pending works will be completed by mid-January. After that, the commissioning process will begin. Around ₹12 crore have been allotted for civil works and about ₹6 crore for equipment,” said R&B executive engineer Sridhar Reddy.

The IDTR is to train 1,000 light and heavy motor vehicle drivers annually, besides offering refresher courses to 14,500 HMV drivers and 4,000 hazardous goods vehicle drivers. The proposal to construct the centre had been initiated during the YSR Congress regime. The then government partnered with Ashok Leyland Limited to form the Society for Ashok Leyland Andhra Pradesh Driver Training Institute.

Interestingly, ahead of the 2024 elections, Buggana announced that the ITDR had been inaugurated, though it had been far from complete. Officials expect that it will be mid-January by the time ongoing civil works are complete. Installation of equipment and their commissioning will take additional time.