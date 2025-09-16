Dhone RPF Sub-Inspector Dies of Heart Attack

Kurnool: Dhone Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector Lakshman Naik, 58, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Dhone railway station, shortly after the visit of Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) C.S. Gupta. He was declared dead at the railway hospital.

Naik had accompanied the DRM during his inspection of development works at the station, ensuring supervision and security. After the DRM’s departure, Naik returned to his office, where he suddenly collapsed near the RPF office.

Sources said he had removed his shoes, cap and belongings while climbing the steps, indicating uneasiness. Staff rushed him to the railway hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, he was declared dead. A preliminary report confirmed a severe heart attack.

Naik hailed from Ulindakonda in Kallur mandal and resided in Kurnool city.