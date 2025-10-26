Dharna For Express Trains’ Stoppage At Nidadavole

KAKINADA: The local people staged a dharna in front of Nidadavole railway station, demanding the Railways provide stoppage for express trains such as Janmabhoomi, LTT and other trains as the station is an important junction called Amrit Bharat Railway Station.

Some of the trains are diverted from Nidadavolu junction to Tanuku towards Vijayawada through Bhimavaram, Akiveedu and Gudivada. Leading the agitation, CPM leader J. Rambabu said that the people had been agitating for the cause for the past three days and alleged that the railways had been neglecting the passengers of Nidadavole constituency without halting important trains at Nidadavolu railway station. He said that the public representatives should take initiative to get the trains halt.