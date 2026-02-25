Dharmavaram Mega Handloom Cluster to Employ 22,000 Women: Savita

Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles S. Savita on Wednesday announced that a mega handloom cluster would be established at Dharmavaram with an outlay of ₹38.03 crore, generating employment for 22,000 women in phases.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad during Question Hour in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Budget Session, the minister said the project would provide large-scale livelihood support to women in Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts.

She said the Dharmavaram Mega Handloom Cluster would create employment for 7,000 women in the short term and an additional 15,000 women in the long term, taking the total beneficiaries to 22,000.

Savita said the government would soon implement the free power scheme for handloom workers. A survey conducted in Anantapur district to identify eligible beneficiaries revealed that the number of active weavers in some areas was relatively low, and steps would be taken to revive and support the sector.

Emphasising the coalition government’s focus on balanced regional development, the minister said Rayalaseema is being developed as an industrial hub. As part of this initiative, MSME parks will be established in the Anantapur Assembly constituency to promote entrepreneurship and create employment, particularly for women.

She said the MSME parks, along with the mega handloom cluster, would strengthen the region’s industrial base and enhance economic opportunities for women.