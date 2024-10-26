Dharmavaram hosts workshop on drugs, substance abuse

Anantapur:Nehru Yuva Kendra, Anantapur, in collaboration with Pragathi Padham Youth Association, organised a one-day workshop on drug prevention and substance abuse at the Sri Sai Krupa College in Dharmavaram of Satya Sai district on Friday.

Bisathi Bharath, National Youth Awardee and MyGov Ambassador, Dr. Garugu Balaji, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, a President of India Awardee, and college principal Purushottham Reddy were among those who participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Bisathi Bharath said drug abuse is one of the most serious health issues faced by the world today. It not only destroys the person, but the entire family. It spawns antisocial behaviour such as stealing, crime and violence.

Dr. Balaji said the government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to deal with smuggling of drugs, including establishment of enforcement agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau. Parliament enacted the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985, providing for long-term prison sentences and heavy fines for offenders.

On the day, all those present, including youth and officials, collectively took a pledge to make India drug free by 2047