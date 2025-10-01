 Top
Dharma Prachara Ratham Donated To Srisailam Temple

1 Oct 2025 12:20 AM IST

The front displays Sakshi Ganapathi, while the rear and side panels feature lords Dakshinamurthy, Ganapathi and Kumaraswamy: Reports

Srisailam Devasthanam — DC File

KURNOOL: A Hyderabad-based devotee, Balam Sudheer, donated a specially-designed Dharma Prachara Ratham (campaign vehicle) to Srisailam Devasthanam on Tuesday. Built at a cost of around ₹72 lakh, the chariot, modeled like a temple, features replica idols of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy, Goddess Brahmarambha Devi and Kalyana Murthulu.

The front displays Sakshi Ganapathi, while the rear and side panels feature lords Dakshinamurthy, Ganapathi and Kumaraswamy.

The Ratham was handed over to the temple at Gangadhara Mandapam after traditional rituals amid Vedic chants in the presence of Temple EO M. Srinivasa Rao, chairman P. Ramesh Naidu.

The EO said the Dharma Prachara Ratham would be used to spread Sanatana Dharma, Vedic philosophy and the significance of Srisailam Devasthanam across villages within a 50-km radius.

Plans are also underway to organise Leela Kalyanotsavam, symbolising Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s celestial marriage, in different areas, he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
