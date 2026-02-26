Dhairya Sparsha Programme Held for 700 Students in Palasamudram

Tirupati:An awareness programme on student safety and social issues was conducted under the Dhairya Sparsha initiative for about 700 students at the ZP High School in S.R. Kandrig village of Palasamudram mandal on Thursday.

Chittoor district SP Tushar Dudi and trainee IPS officer Dr Tharun Pahwa attended the programme and unveiled the Dhairya Sparsha poster along with education and police officials. Students welcomed the guests with a band display, and Palasamudram SI Rajasekhar Reddy explained the purpose of the initiative and how it supports children facing difficulties.

Students presented skits on the dangers of drug abuse, road accidents and child marriage, conveying awareness messages to their peers. Addressing the gathering, SP Dudi appreciated the performances and said such programmes help guide children towards a safe and responsible future. He warned that speeding for thrills can lead to fatal accidents and advised students to follow traffic rules and wear helmets.

He cautioned that tobacco, gutka and drugs harm both health and future prospects and joined students in slogans against drug use. Stressing that police should be a friend to children, he urged them to report problems through teachers so that timely help can be provided. He also said child marriage is illegal and harmful and advised vigilance against cybercrime and unsafe online links. Interacting with students on drone technology, he encouraged them to focus on studies and avoid bad habits.

Dr Tharun highlighted the need for cooperation between police and students and asked them to share information on suspicious or unlawful activities to help prevent crime. Prizes and certificates were distributed to students who excelled in awareness tests.