DGP Warns Public Against APK Fraud

Vijayawada: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against ‘APK fraud’, a growing cyber scam involving fake mobile applications.

In a statement on Saturday, he said cybercriminals are using malicious APK files to steal money, personal data and even identities. He highlighted the spread of scams such as the ‘RTO Challan APK Fraud’, which are rapidly targeting unsuspecting users across the country.

The DGP urged people to remain vigilant, warning that a single wrong click could lead to financial loss. He advised citizens to seek immediate assistance by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930 in case of any such fraud.



