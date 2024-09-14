DGP urges citizens to utilise mega lok adalat

Vijayawada: Director General of Police (DGP) CH Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has urged citizens to take advantage of the upcoming ‘Mega Lok Adalat’ on Saturday. During a teleconference with SPs and CPs, the DGP instructed officials to resolve as many pending cases as possible through compromise at police stations during the event.



He emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about the programme and announced special rewards for outstanding personnel. As Vice Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC, he also directed RTC officials to address the maximum number of cases related to the corporation at the Mega Lok Adalat.





SPs, Range IGs, IGP Legal, and Additional DGP CID participated in the meeting.



