DGP Presents ABCD Awards, Commendation Discs to Police Personnel

Vijayawada: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday honoured c and personnel for excellence in crime investigation and bravery in the line of duty, presenting the Awards for Best in Crime Detection (ABCD) and the DGP Commendation Disc–2026 at the State Police Headquarters in Amaravati.

The ABCD awards recognise outstanding investigative work and innovative policing that led to the swift resolution of complex criminal cases across Andhra Pradesh. The selected cases pertained to the fourth quarter of 2025 and were shortlisted by CID Director General Ravishankar Ayyanar after a detailed review of investigations conducted across the state.

The first prize was awarded to the team led by Prakasam district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju for solving a suspicious death case in Maddipadu police station limits. Initially registered as an unexplained death after an unidentified woman was found dead, post-mortem and forensic reports later confirmed rape and murder. Investigators traced the victim through missing persons records and used call data analysis and technical evidence to identify and arrest the accused.

The second prize went to the team led by GRP Guntakal SP Rahul Dev Singh for cracking a major theft on the Charminar Express (Train No. 12760). A passenger had reported the theft of gold jewellery, watches and cash worth ₹48.5 lakh while he was asleep. Police analysed CCTV footage across railway stations and tracked the suspect to Warangal. By tracing a motorcycle used by the accused — registered under a Rapido bike service — investigators identified and arrested the culprit and recovered property worth ₹48.10 lakh.

The third prize was awarded to the CID cyber crime team led by SP Adhiraj Singh Rana for dismantling an international SIM box racket. The network converted VoIP calls into local calls to cheat victims. The probe, conducted with the Department of Telecommunications, identified two foreign accused, 11 local operators and seven SIM card aggregators. Police seized 14 SIM boxes and 1,496 SIM cards, with losses estimated at ₹20 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

A consolation prize was presented to the team led by Tirupati SP L. Subbarayudu for solving a murder case in Gajulamandyam police station limits within four days using forensic and CCTV evidence.

On the same occasion, three policemen — M. Krishnakumar of the City Task Force, M. V. Saradhi Naik of Krishnalanka police station and P. Manohar of the Eagle unit — received the DGP Commendation Disc (Bronze) for displaying courage during Operation Vajraprahar on March 7 in Vijayawada. The officers apprehended an armed suspect who attempted to fire at police and flee from a hotel near the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand.

Praising the awardees, DGP Gupta said such dedication, professionalism and courage strengthen public trust in the police force.