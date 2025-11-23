DGP Leads Vijayawada Rally Against Drug Abuse

Vijayawada: AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta reaffirmed the state government’s tough stance on narcotics during the “Fit India – Sundays on Cycle’’ rally held in Vijayawada on Sunday. The event, organised by the state’s elite anti-narcotics wing EAGLE, carried the slogan “Drugs Vaddu Bro – Cycle Tokku Bro,” highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s push towards a drug-free society.

The rally, which began near the Ajitsingh Nagar police station, saw wide participation from students, officials and the public. Senior officers including Vijayawada Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu and EAGLE chief IG Ake Ravikrishna joined the DGP in leading the campaign.

DGP Gupta said the government was acting firmly against drug networks, with EAGLE identifying 869 drug hotspots across the state and maintaining intensive surveillance. Although cannabis cultivation had reduced significantly, drug consumption continued, he noted, urging citizens to support law enforcement by reporting information through the toll-free number 1972.

He cited the case of a Visakhapatnam B.Tech student serving a 10-year sentence for trafficking 68 kg of cannabis, underscoring the severe consequences of drug offences. The DGP said the police were committed to eradicating the drug menace and encouraging healthier, drug-free lifestyles.

IG Ravikrishna outlined key initiatives such as “Operation Chaitanya,” which uses drone surveillance to eliminate cannabis crops and promote alternative livelihoods near the Andhra-Odisha border, and “Operation Garuda,” which targets illegal drug and tobacco sales around schools and colleges. These operations have resulted in the seizure of assets worth ₹14–15 crore and the prosecution of over 1,200 offenders under the NDPS Act.

The 10-km rally was supported by the Red Cross Society, Rotary Club, local cycling groups and youth organisations. It concluded with citizens taking pledges at various locations to reject drugs and support a safer society.