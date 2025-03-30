DGP Harish Kumar Warns of Stern Action in Sexual Assault Against Women, Children

Vijayawada: The director general of police, Harish Kumar Gupta, has warned of stern action against those who are involved in sexual assault against women and children, as the cases were being booked and an investigation was taking place in an expeditious manner to see that the culprits get severe punishment in a court of law.

Referring to the cases booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, mainly in the limits of districts like Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Tirupati, the DGP said that the culprits were given severe punishment and added that five accused involved in the murder from Annamayya and Palnadu districts were given life imprisonment. He said that to prevent crime against the women and children, a ‘Women and Child’ wing was set up under the supervision of an IG rank officer in addition to bringing an app called ‘Shakthi’ and added that 164 Shakthi teams were set up across the state.

The DGP listed out the POSCO cases booked in the districts like Vizianagaram, Chittoor, Tirupati, Palnadu and Annamayya and the way they were resolved by the police.

The top cop announced that they were going to set up a ‘Sexual Offenders’ Register’ soon so that those involved in crimes against women would be identified, rowdy sheets would be opened, and in the event of any offence occurring involving them, the culprits would be dealt with with stern action. He said that they were coming up with a plan to take up mapping of sexual offenders to monitor them by using the technology so that their movement could be tracked to avoid committing any crime. He also said that the places where offences against women were being reported frequently would also be mapped to keep a vigil on it and to provide security to them.