DGP Harish Kumar Felicitates Forensics Teams for Quickly Identifying Kurnool Bus Fire Victims

Vijayawada: AP Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta felicitated the teams of Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) at his office in Mangalagiri on Friday for identifying all 19 victims who died in the tragic Kurnool bus fire within just 24 hours of the incident.

The DGP presented to each of the team members a commendation certificate for their exemplary work and demonstrating high-level technical skills.

Police officials disclosed that soon after the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus caught fire near Nayakal village in Kurnool district, APFSL Director Pala Raju rushed to the spot with 10 DNA analysis, four physical analysis, and two chemical analysis experts.

The APFSL teams found that the massive blaze had reduced the bodies beyond recognition.

The physical analysis team examined the vehicle’s structure, road conditions and collision angle, while the chemical team assessed the cause of ignition, including possible fuel leakage and the role of inflammable substances. DNA experts collected human tissue remains and blood samples from family members for profiling.

Using advanced automated DNA extraction systems and STR-based profiling technology, APFSL scientists developed and matched all 19 DNA profiles within 13 hours, enabling the authorities to hand over the bodies promptly and accurately to their respective kin.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Kumar Gupta disclosed that APFSL has produced 24,389 forensic reports during the past year, delivering high-quality results in crucial DNA, NARCO, POCSO, murder and rape cases—often within three days.

The DGP underlined that forensic evidence has contributed significantly to convictions in 78 per cent of all cases.