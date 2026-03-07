Devotion Marks Rituals At Kondabitragunta, Jonnawada Temples

Nellore: Devotion marked rituals at the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kondabitragunta and Sri Kamakshi Thayi Temple in Jonnawada on Saturday.

Following Snapana Tirumanjanam, a grand Chakrasnanam ceremony enthralled devotees on the concluding day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Kondabitragunta, amid chants of “Govindaa, Govinda.”

At the Sri Kamakshi Thayi Temple in Jonnawada, nearly 500 women participated in the collective chanting of Soundarya Lahari and Mooka Panchashati, devotional compositions associated with Adi Shankaracharya. A spiritually charged atmosphere prevailed during the programme led by Padmashri Narella Padma and Padmavathi.

Speaking on the occasion, devotees said chanting of Soundarya Lahari invokes divine grace and provides spiritual and mental solace. They wanted such programmes to be organised on a regular basis.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, who attended the events, offered special prayers at both the Kondabitragunta and Jonnawada temples. Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy and temple priests welcomed the couple at Kondabitragunta. The couple expressed their resolve to sponsor the ritual during future Brahmotsavams as well.