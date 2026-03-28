Devotion Marks Rama Navami; ‘Saare’ With 108 Dishes Offered To Sita

KAKINADA: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with great fervour across Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, and East and West Godavari districts on Friday, with temples witnessing heavy footfall for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Devotees thronged temples, leading to overcrowding and traffic congestion in several areas. Despite the intense summer heat, participation remained high. Several individuals and organisations distributed jaggery juice, buttermilk, water and palm-leaf fans, while anna prasadam was served at many temples.

At P. Gannavaram in Konaseema district, a woman devotee offered ‘Saare’ to Goddess Sita with 108 varieties of food items, prepared using nearly 300 litres of milk.

Celebrations were also held at the 100-year-old temple in Gollala Mamidada village of Pedapudi mandal, where priests performed the celestial wedding rituals. Anaparthi MLA Ramakrishna Reddy attended the event with his family.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said celebrations in Nidadavole constituency were organised on the lines of Bhadrachalam and Vontimitta, adding that proposals had been sent for development of Rama temples. He offered prayers at the Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Nidadavole.

In Mallepally village, a devotee couple, V. Srinu and Veera Kumari, donated Panchaloha idols worth ₹1.20 lakh to a Ramalayam. Former Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat Ram and his wife participated in the Sri Rama Kalyanam in Rajamahendravaram, while East Godavari superintendent of police D. Narasimha Kishore and his wife performed the ritual at the Police Reserve Lines.