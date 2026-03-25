Devotees Witness Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam At Ontimitta Temple

KADAPA: Devotees witnessed a spiritually uplifting Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at the historic Sri Kodanda Ramaswami temple in Ontimitta on Tuesday, ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled from March 27 to April 5.

The ritual began at dawn with Suprabhatam, followed by archana. Between 8 am and 11.30 am, priests carried out ceremonial cleansing of the sanctum sanctorum, sub-shrines, temple and ritual items using sacred water.

The highlight was the sprinkling of pavitra jal, infused with aromatic and traditional ingredients, symbolising purification. Thousands of devotees attended the ritual, immersing themselves in devotional fervour amid chants, incense and temple bells, marking a sacred prelude to the upcoming festivities.