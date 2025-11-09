Devotees Witness Grand Arudrotsavam During Swarna Rathotsavam in Srisailam

Kurnool: The Swarna Rathotsavam was organised at Srisailam on Sunday in connection with the Arudra star, with special rituals performed for Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. As part of the Arudrotsavam celebrations, the deities were adorned and taken out in a grand procession on the Swarnaratham.

In the early hours, Mahanayasapoorvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam and other special pujas were performed for the presiding deities. Temple priests recited the Sankalpam before the rituals, praying for the welfare of all beings.

To promote traditional art forms, cultural performances including Kolatam, Bhajan and Dolu Vaidyam were arranged, adding devotional fervour to the festivities.

Temple trust board chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao, priests, Vedic scholars and a large number of devotees participated in the rituals. The celebrations drew a heavy turnout, with devotees witnessing the divine procession with reverence.