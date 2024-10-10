 Top
Devotees witness divine grace on Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams

Avinash P. Subramanyam
10 Oct 2024 3:17 PM GMT
Lord Malayappa Swamy graced devotees on the golden Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams.

Tirupati: On the seventh day of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, Lord Malayappa Swamy graced devotees on the golden Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams. The Surya Prabha Vahanam, symbolising the Sun God's cosmic dominion, represents the three Vedas, embodying Lord Narayana as Trayimaya, or Surya Narayana. Devotees sought blessings for good health and longevity during the morning procession.

In the evening, the Chandra Prabha Vahanam, associated with medicinal benefits, was carried out. Scriptures describe Chandra as a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, healing the ailments of society. Thousands of devotees participated in the event.
Tirumala Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, and other officials were present.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TTD Brahmotsavams Tirumala Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

