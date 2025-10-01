 Top
Devotees Throng Two Ashtadasa Peethas

1 Oct 2025 12:22 AM IST

Officials at Puruhutika Temple said all arrangements have been made for devotees to have darshan till the Vijaya Dasami day without any inconvenience.

Large numbers of devotees thronged the two Ashtadasa Peethas – Goddess Manikyamba Temple at Draksharama in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and Goddess Puruhutika Temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district – and performed kumkum and special poojas to the deities.(File Photo)

Kakinada:Large numbers of devotees thronged the two Ashtadasa Peethas – Goddess Manikyamba Temple at Draksharama in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and Goddess Puruhutika Temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district – and performed kumkum and special poojas to the deities.

Generally, during the Dasara Navaratri, all Goddesses are decorated in different avataras. But, because these Goddesses are of the Ashtadasa Peetham, they are not decorated.

At Manikyamba Temple, Srichakram and Goddess Manikyamba are at one place, which is rare. Authorities arranged separate idols of Goddess Manikyamba for devotees to do poojas and for darshan during the Dasara fete.

