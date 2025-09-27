Devotees Throng Temples Of Goddess Durga In Kakinada

Kakinada: 26 Thousands of devotees, in particular women, thronged the temples of various Goddesses in Kakinada on the auspicious Friday of the Dasara Navaratri period and performed Kumkum poojas. Authorities organised special cultural programmes at the Kamakshi Temple on the Cinema Road.

Devotees went in a procession from the Siddhivinayak Temple to the Kamakshi Temple via the Main Road and other streets. Women devotees carried “Sare’’ with fruits and saris kept in a plate on their head as their offering to Kamakshi Goddess. Temple Trust president Chelluri Satyanarayana said 300 women devotees offered “Sare’’ and participated in the Kolatam programme.

He said the Maha Chandi Homam will be held on September 27 and Saraswati Pooja on September 29. Devotees in their thousands also performed kumkum pooja in Sreepeetham, where the Maha Shakthi Yagam is being performed as part of the 11-day Dasara festivities. On the occasion, the Ayyappa Swamy Temple also organised a Maha Abhishekham. E