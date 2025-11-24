Thousands Witness Suryaprabha and Chandraprabha Vahana Processions at Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: Religious fervour marked the Suryaprabha and Chandraprabha vahana sevas of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor on Sunday, drawing thousands of devotees who lined the mada streets on the seventh day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams.

In the morning, the deity, adorned as Yoga Narayana, was taken out on the Suryaprabha Vahanam. The procession moved through the four mada streets to the accompaniment of mangala vadyam, with devotees offering prayers for good health and protection from ailments. The Suryaprabha Vahanam is associated with the Sun God, revered as the source of life, strength and knowledge, and as Trayimaya—the embodiment of the Rig, Yajur and Sama Vedas.

The morning procession featured vibrant cultural performances, including Dolukunita, Bhimsa, Punita Natyam, peacock dance, Kerala folk dance and Dappu. Artistes dressed as mythological characters added colour and festivity to the spiritual ambience.

In the evening, the goddess was taken on the Chandraprabha Vahanam, dedicated to the Moon God, believed to influence the mind, emotions and the growth of medicinal plants. While the Sun symbolises vitality and energy, the Moon is regarded as a source of peace and emotional well-being. The evening procession was seen as a message of holistic prosperity and harmony.

Woman passenger alleges misconduct, family attacks RTC crew

Kurnool: Tension prevailed on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday night after a dispute between an APSRTC bus conductor and a woman passenger escalated into violence. The bus, travelling from Anantapur to Kurnool, was carrying nearly 90 passengers when the incident occurred.

A woman employee from Dhone, who was travelling on the bus, alleged that the conductor pushed her and behaved inappropriately, leading to a heated argument. When the bus reached Dhone outskirts, both the conductor and the passenger lodged complaints at the local police station. Police counselled them and allowed the bus to resume its journey, but the argument continued en route.

As the bus approached the Gooty Petrol Bunk bridge near Kurnool, the woman alerted her family members. Her son and his friends reportedly arrived in a car, stopped the bus, and assaulted the conductor. They also allegedly attacked the driver when he tried to intervene. Several bus windows were damaged during the scuffle.

The incident disrupted traffic, prompting police to rush to the spot and restore order. The case has been transferred to the Kurnool IV Town police station for further investigation. Conductor Muralikrishna and driver Panduranga Swamy sustained minor injuries, police said.

3,900 runners join SBI Green Marathon on Vizag Beach Road

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’s Ramakrishna Beach transformed into a sea of runners and eco-enthusiasts as the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 reached the City of Destiny. After covering cities such as Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhopal, the Vizag leg drew thousands to VMRDA Park, celebrating fitness, community spirit and sustainability against the backdrop of the city’s coastline.

More than 3,900 participants including fitness enthusiasts, families and contingents from the Indian Navy and defence forces took on the scenic coastal route with a shared purpose: to run not just for themselves, but for the planet. The marathon was flagged off by SBI dignitaries Rahul Sankritya, deputy general manager, and K. Uma Maheswara Rao, public relations officer.

The event upheld its sustainability-first focus. Runners wore organic T-shirts, used plantable BIBs and received reusable cloth goodie bags. Hydration stations served black alkaline water, while Waste Management Partner Skrap managed segregation, recycling and responsible disposal.

Covering distances from 5K to 21K, the AIMS-certified marathon brought together defence teams, seasoned athletes and first-time runners. With its Vizag run concluded, the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 continues its 17-city journey, inspiring people across India to strive for a cleaner, greener future.

BJP hails Sathya Sai Baba’s global legacy

Vijayawada: AP BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav paid glowing tributes to Sathya Sai Baba at the party’s state office in Vijayawada during the centenary celebrations of the spiritual leader. Madhav lauded Sai Baba’s humanitarian contributions worldwide, describing him as a divine incarnation committed to selfless service.

He highlighted the expansive outreach of the Sathya Sai Trust, noting that it operates 16 super-speciality hospitals offering free advanced medical care and implements major rural drinking water projects. Madhav also pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acknowledgement of Sai Baba’s influence on the Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing clean drinking water across India.

Later, at a meeting with district presidents, the BJP discussed plans to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and prepare for membership drives. MLAs C. Adinarayana Reddy, Dr Parthasarathi and N. Eshwara Rao, along with state office-bearers and senior BJP leaders, took part in the deliberations, emphasising strategic political mobilisation in Andhra Pradesh.

Nellore to get modern market yard

Nellore: A long-cherished aspiration of Nellore’s residents is set to take shape, with municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana initiating plans to develop a state-of-the-art market yard in the city.

The minister said the proposed facility would be the first market yard in the country to be built using advanced modern technology.

On Sunday, Narayana visited the proposed site on the Nellore–Narukura Road, accompanied by senior officials. He inspected the land, reviewed the design blueprint and sought detailed inputs from engineers while issuing instructions for further planning.

He directed officials to ensure that the new market yard includes all essential modern amenities. The aim, he said, is to create a comprehensive commercial hub where residents can find everything they need in a single location, making shopping more convenient.

Narayana asked officials to design the complex to reflect this vision and ensure it stands out as a unique facility not found elsewhere in the country. He added that the project forms part of a broader initiative to develop Nellore and meet the long-standing expectations of its people.

Vehicles, liquor seized in Nandyal

Kurnool: Nandyal district police conducted cordon-and-search operations in several areas on Sunday as part of efforts to curb crime and enhance public safety. The checks were carried out within the limits of seven police stations — Bayatipeta (Nandyal I Town PS), Sugalimetta (Panyam PS), Amalapuram (Atmakur Town PS), Motkuru (Velugodu PS), Parumanchala (Jupadu Bungalow PS), Kalugotla (Revanur PS) and Peddapodilla (Panyam PS).

During the operation, police seized 10 motorcycles lacking valid documents and detained individuals found in possession of illicit liquor. A total of 145 quarter bottles were confiscated. House checks were also conducted on suspects and persons with criminal history to prevent illegal activities.

Officers said the operation aimed to maintain peace in the villages and boost public confidence in law enforcement. They also created awareness about road safety, advising two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, avoid speeding and ensure they carry essential documents such as a driving licence, registration certificate and insurance papers.

Students explore Isro models, missions at Space on Wheels exhibition

Vijayawada: In an effort to cultivate enthusiasm among students and young people for space science and technology, the NTR district administration has organised a special exhibition titled Space on Wheels, district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said. The exhibition, set up on the premises of the NTR district Collector’s Office in Vijayawada, was inaugurated and toured by the collector on Sunday.

Lakshmisha noted that the Space on Wheels initiative is being successfully run under the auspices of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The exhibition will be open to city students for two days, Sunday and Monday, to improve their understanding of modern space technologies.

The exhibition features displays on India’s first satellite carrier rockets, recent ISRO launches, launch pads, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, remote sensing applications and satellite communication technology. Students can view various models and learn about space systems, thereby fostering scientific curiosity.

Lakshmisha said the exhibition aims to spark interest in space science by simplifying complex technologies and highlighting the significance of the sector.

Kiran, a technical officer from SDSC, provided detailed explanations to visiting students about India’s achievements in space exploration.

Geriatric services launched at Kakinada GGH

Kakinada: A new geriatric wing was inaugurated at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada on Sunday by retired director of medical education Dr M.B.R. Sarma, as part of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birthday celebrations. The wing will provide medical services to senior citizens aged 65 and above and will operate from 9 a.m. every Sunday.

Retired professors of Rangaraya Medical College—Dr C.S. Sarma, Dr K.S.R. Swamy and Dr R.V. Ramana Murthy—will offer treatment at the unit. Dr M.B.R. Sarma said the initiative was a commendable step towards serving the elderly and expressed happiness in being part of the service.

Rangaraya Medical College principal Dr A. Vishnu Vardhan said geriatric wings are typically established in countries like the United States, and setting up such a facility in GGH will greatly benefit senior citizens. He noted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, many elderly people have struggled with rising medical expenses in private hospitals, making the new unit especially valuable. He congratulated GGH superintendent Dr Lavanya Kumar for taking the initiative.

Pawan Kalyan to visit Narasimha Swamy temple today

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit I.S. Jagannadhapuram village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district on Monday. He will have darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and perform special poojas. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for development works related to the temple and the Magic Drain.

Pawan Kalyan will arrive at Rajamahendravaram Airport at 10 a.m. on Monday and reach I.S. Jagannadhapuram by road around noon. After completing the programmes, he will return to the airport.

Eluru district superintendent of police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore and district collector K. Vetri Selvi inspected the arrangements at the village and strengthened security ahead of the visit.

Pemmassani: AP attracting major investments under Naidu

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for communications and rural development Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar, along with local MLA Dr Sravankumar, laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development works in Medikonduru and Gundlapalem villages under the Tadikonda constituency of Guntur district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pemmassani said the villages stood as an example of how progress could be achieved when people set aside political differences and elected good leaders. He added that the Centre, in coordination with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, would take up more development programmes across the region.

The minister said the government was aware of the difficulties faced by cotton farmers and assured that appropriate measures would be initiated to resolve their issues. He stressed that the welfare of tenant farmers was crucial to agricultural growth and that the coalition government would ensure justice for them.

Taking a dig at the previous YSR Congress regime, Pemmassani remarked that not a single industry had shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh during its rule. “Now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and minister Lokesh, hundreds of industries are coming forward with investments worth thousands of crores, giving a major boost to the state’s economy,” he said.

CID begins probe into past attack on minister Ramanaidu

Kakinada: AP CID officials, led by assistant superintendent of police Asma Farheen, have begun an inquiry into the attack on water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu during the previous YSRC regime. The CID team visited Palakollu on Sunday and questioned beneficiaries and witnesses at the TIDCO housing colony.

According to sources, during a TIDCO houses distribution programme in 2012, the then Palakollu MLA and later MLC Angara Rammohan was climbing the dais when individuals believed to be YSRC cadres allegedly attacked Ramanaidu with a knife and abused him in obscene language. Ramanaidu had lodged a complaint with Palakollu police station, but the complaint was not registered at the time.

He later approached the High Court, following which Palakollu police registered a case and Narsapuram DSP Sri Veda took up the investigation. The Rajamahendravaram CID unit has since taken over the case.

Narsapuram DSP Sri Veda, Palakollu town circle inspector Rajani Kumar and other officials were present during the inquiry.

NIT professor nominated as Pondicherry University member

Kakinada: Mechanical Engineering Professor G. Ravi Kiran Sastry from the National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP), has been nominated as a member of the Court of Pondicherry University by the President of India, who is also the Visitor of the University.

NIT officials said the prestigious nomination recognises Professor Sastry’s academic contributions and his transparent, dedicated service to the institute in various roles, including Dean (Academics), Dean (R&C) and ANRF Coordinator. His clarity of thought, administrative integrity and guidance to faculty and students have significantly contributed to the growth of NIT-AP.

Professor Sastry said he would assume the responsibility with utmost humility and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold high standards of integrity and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Pondicherry University. He expressed gratitude to the President of India and the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development for the nomination.

NIT director N.V. Rama Rao and staff members from teaching and non-teaching departments congratulated him on the achievement.