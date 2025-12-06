 Top
Devotees Throng Dokiparru for Grand Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam

Andhra Pradesh
6 Dec 2025 12:34 AM IST

Special arrangements were made for Paada Seva and deepa aaradhana, with devotees offering coconuts and lighting lamps

1, Venkateswara Swami temple trustee Sudha Reddy and others watch the Kalyanam at Dokiparru in Gudlavalleru mandal in Krishna District on Friday. 2, Venkateswara Swami temple trustee Sudha Reddy offers Pooja after Kalyanam at Dokiparru in Gudlavalleru mandal in Krishna District on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA: Dokiparru Mahakshetram witnessed a magnificent spiritual spectacle on Friday as Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam was performed with devotion and grandeur. Marking the temple’s 10th anniversary, the celestial wedding was organised under the supervision of temple founders and trustees P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy. Trustees and their family members participated in the rituals, while thousands of devotees witnessed the ceremony and received tirtha prasadam.

Earlier, the Utsava Murthis were taken out in a traditional procession for Chakra Snanam. Following Thomala Seva, abhishekam was performed before the sacred dip in the decorated koneru. Vedic scholars said that participating in the Kalyanam confers immense spiritual merit especially for childless couples equivalent to performing kanyadaanam.

Special arrangements were made for Paada Seva and deepa aaradhana, with devotees offering coconuts and lighting lamps. As part of temple development, several Yuga-symbolic mandapams along the mada veedhis were inaugurated by Sudha Reddy. The four-day Brahmotsavams, which began on December 2, concluded with Ekanta Seva.

DC Correspondent
