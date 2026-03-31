Devotees Seek Restoration of Kadiri Antaralaya Darshan

Anantapur:Devotees have urged authorities of the Sri Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Satya Sai district to restore the Antaralaya (inner sanctum) darshan, which remains suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Sri Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Seva Samithi said restrictions continue despite normalcy returning across the country. They noted that devotees are unable to get a clear view of the deity, especially with Prahlada positioned inside the sanctum.

Pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have expressed dissatisfaction over the current arrangements and demanded immediate restoration of the darshan system.

Devotees also highlighted difficulties during summer, citing long waiting hours under intense heat and lack of basic amenities like drinking water and buttermilk.

Several religious organisations, including Haindava Dharma Parirakshana Samithi, have appealed to temple authorities to reinstate pre-Covid darshan facilities and improve arrangements for pilgrims.