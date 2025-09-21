Devotees Rescued From Rising Gundlakamma at Nemaligundla Temple

Nellore: A potentially dangerous situation was averted on Saturday morning at the Sri Nemaligundla Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, near JP Cheruvu village in Racharla mandal of Prakasam district, after the Gundlakamma stream suddenly swelled due to heavy rains.

At the time, several devotees had gathered at the temple for darshan. As the water level rose rapidly, temple authorities, the Executive Officer, and local police immediately swung into action to ensure devotees’ safety.

Police teams, with the help of tractors and ropes, safely escorted devotees across the flooded stream and sent them back to their homes. Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred, thanks to the prompt response. They also announced that entry for devotees to the temple was suspended for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure.

In a special effort, Racharla SI Koteswara Rao personally assisted children in crossing the stream, ensuring their safety. Police stated that advance precautions had been taken to prevent any harm to devotees during the unexpected flood surge.

The swift coordination between police and temple authorities ensured that the holy shrine remained safe and that devotees were protected from what could have been a serious mishap.